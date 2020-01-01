I deserved more time at KCCA FC – Former Tooro United’s Esenu

Musa Esenu has explained why he struggled at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC).

Esenu was dropped, then signed for the Jinja-based side BUL FC and has now opened up on why he did not live up to expectations at KCCA.

With huge expectations, Esenu made the move two years ago but failed to impress in a position where he was tipped to replace both Derrick Nsibambi and Muhammad Shaban.

“I was really privileged to have an opportunity of playing for KCCA which is one of the biggest clubs in Uganda,” Esenu told Sports Nation.

“I knew it was my breakthrough though at times we always don’t dictate our fate so whatever happened was God’s plan.

“Fortunately I managed to win some titles with them that season which I appreciate and will always be grateful for working with KCCA.”

Esenu is a Premier League and Super Cup winner with his former side. He was part of Kassasiro Boys who took part in the successful Phillip Omondi Cup campaign. The striker was signed from KCCA FC's archrivals Vipers SC after Fufa judged he was a free agent then.

The Ugandan forward believes he needed more time at the Kampala club since he missed the majority of action due to injuries.

“Yes, I really deserved [more time] because in the first half of the season I got injured and came back in the second round when we were left with a couple of games and I had to struggle to fit in,” Esenu added.

“I never had enough time, truth be told but it was for the technical team to decide. I cannot say whether they never liked me or not maybe my fitness level was still down because I was still [returning] from injury.

“If they never liked me they wouldn’t have signed me because the coach is the final person, it was [up to] them to decide. Maybe on his side, I was not yet fit.”

Esenu struggled at KCCA’s team that boasted Patrick Kaddu, Mike Mutyaba, Allan Kyambadde and youngster Sadat Anaku in his position.