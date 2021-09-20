'I chose peace' - Kamura declares as he exits AFC Leopards ahead of KCB move

Kenyan defender Robinson Kamura has officially confirmed his departure from Football Kenya Federation Premier League side, AFC Leopards.

Goal understands the former Mathare United defender has agreed to join KCB after a fallout with AFC Leopards coach, Aussems.

KCB move

"Since it was apparent he would not stay at AFC Leopards beyond last season, several clubs approached him and finally he has agreed to join KCB," a source close to the player told Goal.

"On several occasions, he made it clear that leaving AFC Leopards was not his immediate desire but given how the environment turned out especially last season, he had no option but to leave."

In his farewell message, the centre-back said he 'chose peace' as he wished the local giants the best.

"I am leaving a team I love and a team I'll forever hold dear to my heart. I'll never forget the moments we shared together, the end doesn't define my stay," he wrote on Facebook.



"I would have loved my end at this beautiful club to be different but so many things transpired and I chose peace because the club is bigger than any individual and it deserves respect.

"To AFC Leopards' lovely fans;

"There is no love like your love, the passion you have for the club is so enormous and it drives the team in a way. I wish you knew I enjoyed everything about you and you made me love the club even more and it was easy through your support to play for the badge.

"'I honestly will never forget you, my people. One love and let me just say 'tuko pamoja' [we are together]. I will miss you, you are AFC Leopards and AFC Leopards is you, lovely fans continue with the love and support.

"I wish AFC Leopards all the best. Thank you AFC Leopards. Thank you for everything."



When Aussems was appointed coach, he took the armband from Kamura and gave it to Isaac Kipyegon who was appointed the first captain. Elvis Rupia, who has so far left AFC Leopards for Bisha FC of Saudi Arabia, was appointed as assistant captain.