'I can't imagine going back to Real Madrid' - Hernandez hoping to stay at Milan 'forever'

The French defender has no plans to return to Santiago Bernabeu in the future after settling into a groove at San Siro

Theo Hernandez has admitted he "can't imagine going back" to Real Madrid, and that he is hoping to stay at Milan "forever".

Hernandez completed a €24 million (£22m/$29m) move to Santiago Bernabeu from Atletico Madrid in 2017, with the Blancos tying the left-back down to a six-year contract after meeting his release clause.

The 23-year-old went on to win four trophies with Madrid, including the Champions League, but was never able to establish himself as a regular in the first team.

The former France U-20 international had only appeared in 23 matches across all competitions when the Spanish champions decided to accept a loss on their initial investment, with Milan snapping him up for €20m (£18m/$24m) in July 2019.

Hernandez has since become a key member of Stefano Pioli's squad, scoring 10 goals in his first 54 games for the Rossoneri, while also contributing nine assists.

The former Madrid starlet's performances have helped Milan rise to the top of the Serie A standings at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, with his latest stellar display coming in a 2-2 draw with Parma at the weekend.

The talented young defender grabbed both goals for Pioli's side as they snatched a point at San Siro, including a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser, with that result ensuring that the 18-time Italian champions are now the only unbeaten club left in Europe's top five leagues.

Ahead of a crucial trip to Genoa on Wednesday, Hernandez has expressed his desire to see out the remainder of his playing days in Milan, while conceding he cannot see himself ever returning to Madrid after his frustrating two-year spell at the Bernabeu.

"I think I'm in the best moment of my career," The Rossoneri star told El Transistor. "I went to Madrid very young.

"It's difficult when you don't get minutes... I can't imagine [going back], I'm really happy here.

"If I could, I'd stay at Milan forever."

Milan are currently three points clear of local rivals Inter at the summit heading into the latest round of Serie A fixtures, with Napoli and defending champions Juventus a point further back in third and fourth respectively.

Juve have won a record nine successive titles in Italy, but the Rossoneri are bidding to dethrone the Andrea Pirlo's side to win their first Scudetto since 2010-11.