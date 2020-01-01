'I can play everywhere!' - Van de Beek confident of fitting into Solskjaer's line up at Man Utd

The Dutchman has outlined his strengths ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League opener against Crystal Palace this weekend

Donny van de Beek says he is confident of fitting into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line up at Manchester United because of his versatility.

Van de Beek became United's first major signing of the summer when he arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax for £35 million ($45m) at the start of the month.

The Netherlands international emerged as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe during his time at Johan Cruyff ArenA, and will be expected to build on that platform to help the Red Devils to challenge for major honours in 2020-21.



However, some experts have questioned whether the 23-year-old will slot straight into Solskjaer's starting XI due to the presence of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Both men operate in a similar role to Van de Beek, but the ex-Ajax star still believes he can add a new dimension to the United team due to his experience in a number of different positions.

“I play everywhere on the midfield, last season also I changed a lot – sometimes No.6, No.8, No.10," he told Astro SuperSport.

“It doesn’t matter so much. But I think one of my strengths is to come in the box and score goals, make assists. If you have this freedom then you can play everywhere I think.

“The balance also always has to be good in the team, so you cannot have every midfielder go [forward] - you have to play smart.”

Van de Beek went on to reveal that Solskjaer has advised him to maximise his strengths going forward ahead of United's Premier League opener at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

The Dutchman added: “Yes, we have talked about this.

“He said that, ‘One of your strengths is to go in the box and to make your runs - I want to see this from you because it’s one of your qualities’.

“He said also, ‘You can talk with your team-mates, somebody has to stay and the others can go’. So the balance has to be good.”

After playing host to the Eagles, United will switch their focus to a third round EFL Cup showdown against Championship outfit Luton Town on Tuesday.

Solskjaer's men will be back in Premier League action four days after their trip to Kenilworth Road, with a trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on the cards.