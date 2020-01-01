‘I came to Vipers to stay’ – Kajoba after Al-Hilal Caf Champions League elimination

The coach has had to deal with rumours he might leave the Kitende club after a dismal performance on the continental front

Vipers head coach Fred Kajoba has insisted he will not be leaving the club despite their Caf Champions League elimination by Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.

The Ugandan champions exited the continental stage at the preliminary round and thereafter rumours emerged the coach was to leave, but he has now stated the main objective that will keep him at the Premier League champions.

“I told you that I came here to stay, even Lawrence Mulindwa [Vipers chairman] knows it,” Kajoba told Sports Nation. Many thought that I was going to be fired after champions League games but Mulindwa called me and told me that he loves what I am doing.

More teams

“What brought me here is to win trophies and I don’t have to look at how others perform, I just need to win my games.”

Vipers drew the opening match of the league before they laboured past Kitara FC in the second game and the tactician has explained what could have led to the struggle.

“I am very happy with my players, I think Vipers are a big team, they play good football from the word go to the end and I am very happy with the boys,” Kajoba added.

“When we are coaching, you can’t know at what time the goal is going to come, and for that, there are goals missed, denied by posts and those that failed to cross the line and that’s the thing which saw us bundle out from Champions League because.”

He also spoke about Bobosi Byaruhanga, David Bagoole and Jamil Kalisa, who have not quite settled since their arrival.

“Byaruhanga is a very good player but I personally want him to learn from Siraje Sentamu,” Kajoba concluded.

Article continues below

“Bagole is really a good player but there are a lot of things we need to get out of him and if he improves on what he plays and that ‘spinning’, will be good to go.

“Kalisa is always substituted because that’s how football is, if you don’t deliver what you supposed to deliver on the pitch, you have to be substituted, so at Vipers if you don’t play well you have to be outside the pitch.”

The Venoms will face Busoga United on Sunday for their third match of the season.