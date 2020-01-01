I am with Uganda squad to make my mark - Onen

The youngster is keen to learn from the experienced players in the East Africa nation

Youngster Roy Jayden Onen has welcomed the friendly environment created by fellow players in the Uganda camp.

The 19-year-old is among the players in Dubai who coach Johnathan McKinstry is preparing for both the African Nations Championship (Chan) and the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Reading U23 attacking midfielder has revealed he is keen on leaving a mark when representing the East Africa nation.

"Everyone back in London and back in Uganda is supporting me," Onen said as quoted by Daily Monitor.

"So I am here to make my mark and make them proud. The first few days have been tough but the boys have been good. It is good to meet with the boys.

"I think I am the youngest here, so it is good to be here and learning from these great professionals."

The midfielder also pointed out he is aiming at representing the team in big stages.

"The plan for me and my mom is to keep working hard and make the manager and assistant manager pick me," Onen added.

"And the dream is to one day play at Afcon and maybe the World Cup."

The Cranes have been camping in Dubai for the last five days in preparation for the November Afcon qualifier double-header against South Sudan. The team is aiming at playing a friendly match while in the Middle East.

In the Chan competition to be held in Cameroon, Uganda will take on neighbours Rwanda in their first match.

According to the fixtures released by the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf), the Cranes have been pooled in Group C alongside Morocco, Rwanda, and Togo.

The Cranes, who will be taking part in their fifth consecutive Chan tournament after featuring in the 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2018 editions, will face Rwanda on January 18 at the Stade de Unification in Douala, before tackling Togo on January 22, 2021, at the same venue.

The final group game will be on January 26, 2021, against Morocco.

The Cranes have never progressed past the group stage of the competition and it is their ultimate goal this time round. In the last edition that was held in Rwanda, Uganda finished third in a group that comprised Zambia, Namibia, and Ivory Coast.

