'I am ripe for another challenge' - Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango

The K'Ogalo deputy skipper's contract at the club expires in five months time

Kenya defender Joash Onyango has revealed he is ready for another challenge after his current contract with Gor Mahia expires.

The K'Ogalo assistant captain has been consistent for the Kenyan side and has been influential both for the club and the national team. The Harambee Star is now keen on making a move but has not ruled out chances of staying at his current team.

"To be honest my contract with Gor Mahia expires in December," Onyango revealed to KTN.

"I am ripe for another challenge; Gor Mahia have not approached me regarding my contract extension.

"So if any team approach me with intentions to get my services, I will not think twice."

The 27-year-old has been strongly linked to Tanzania Mainland Champions Simba SC who are desperate to replace Ivorian Pascal Wawa.

"Yes, I have heard numerous reports linking me with a move to Simba," Onyango stated.

"However, to date, I have not been contacted by any representative of the team. I have been reading a lot regarding the move, but nothing tangible, those are just rumours."

Onyango joined K'Ogalo from Western Stima in 2017, and has gone to help them win back-to-back KPL titles and helping them in continental assignments. He was part of the team that qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals in the 2018/19 season.

The team went on to fall 7-1 on aggregate to RS Berkane of Morocco.

Other players whose contracts at K'Ogalo have or are about to expire include Charles Momanyi, who has been linked with a move to KCB, winger Nicholas Kipkirui and Ghanaian Jackson Owusu.

Skipper Kenneth Muguna had also stated in an earlier interview that he might not be at the club for next season.

"It is true I might be leaving the team," the Kenya midfielder answered when asked whether he will be at the club.

"But it will depend on the outcome of our negotiations. If it all goes well, I will be with the team next season, if not, I will be playing for another team."

The midfielder is one of the best players in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and his quality has seen him get into the national team for Harambee Stars.