‘I am not on salary at MYDA FC’ – Ex-KCCA FC’s Musamali

The defender signed for the debutants during the transfer deadline day and has revealed what informed the quiet move

Ugandan defender Paul Musamali has explained why he does not receive salary at Premier League side Malaba Youth Sports Association FC.

Musamali joined MYDA just before the transfer window was closed from Buildcon of Zambia.

“I am not on salary here,” Musamali said as was quoted by Football256.

“I am playing football for MYDA purely for the love of it. And I know the club would not be in a position to meet my demands even if I made them known to them anyway.”

The former Kampala Capital City Authority FC star, however, said he is always receiving some amount of money from the club for his survival.

“I want to be a little realistic here,” he added. “I play my football, and the club gives me what they can. I take home whatever they have to offer because I am aware of the situation at hand.”

“MYDA are a very great club, finding its way up to the top-tier from the very bottom of Uganda’s football structure is historical. But I did not come home to sit in my comfort zone. I push for greater challenges every day.”

After an impressive stint with Kasasiro Boys under Mike Mutebi, Musamali left for Zambia’s Super League and upon his return, he said he could not sign for a top club as most had finalized deals.

“Playing at the top level of any league is a priority, and it is true that my agent approached some of the Ugandan big teams before my switch from Zambia but it was a very crucial time towards the transfer deadline date,” said the defender.

“Most clubs had fully registered the players they intended to fit into their new full-season plan.

“I left Buildcon because my contract expired. They wanted me to renew my contract but I wasn’t impressed with the new terms because they were not favourable to me. Prior to that, I had gone up to seven months without payment.”

At MYDA, he is one of the players looked upon to help salvage the season of the Malaba club.