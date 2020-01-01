I am lucky enough to be playing with Bunjo and Anukani - Proline FC's Wamannah

The star says his teammates and fellow midfielders have had pivotal benefits compared to the Uganda Cup defending champions

Proline FC midfielder Ibrahim Wamannah has lauded the contributions of both Noordin Bunjo and Bright Anukani have brought to the club.

The club's campaign has been synonymous with Anuaknai and Bunjo's performances as the latter scored in a 2-0 win over Kabale Sharp which sealed their spot in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

Captain Bunjo led the team to their first-ever Uganda Cup triumph against Bright Stars in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out.

“Both are good, calm and talented footballers. They are intelligent and can dictate play as well,” Wamannah told Football256.

“I am lucky enough to be playing with Bunjo and Anukani in a three-man midfield. I play at the base, do the donkey work as I let them have the ball as soon as I win it back.

“As long as they are in the final third, they reason so fast and can hurt any team if given breathing space. It’s always a joy to watch them do the magic.”

Wamannah went further to describe individual strengths the duo has which have been good for the team in the long run.

“Bunjo has the ability to get out of trouble so easily as he can beat off opponents at his own will and takes more risks. Meaning he can create something out of nothing,” the skipper added.

“Anukani is so brief, he prefers to beat players by just passing the ball. And has an eye for goal along with his technique, than Bunjo.”

Meanwhile, Ssingo midfielder Ali Bio believes former Vipers SC head coach Edward Golola will be successful at the club especially in the Masaza Cup competition.

Ssingo have won the tournament twice and went on to recruit the experienced coach to help them bag another title in 2020.

Golola guided Mawokota to a third Masaza Cup title seven years ago.

“He has the qualities and character of a great coach accompanied by a lot of research on the game, that’s why he has been so successful at Vipers and Mawokota,” Bio told Football256. “So, the tactician won’t struggle at Ssingo as he has been at the Masaza Cup tournament before.

“Outside football, he is a calm and an amazing person but when football comes around, he puts jokes and fun aside as he will be more of a person fully possessed and focused on success.”

“He takes every game so serious as he believes one game can change someone’s life and him too as a coach.”

Ssingo have established themselves as giants in the competition and Golola's arrival is expected to cement the same.