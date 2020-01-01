I am looking at other offers coming my way - KCCA FC's Mutyaba

The attacking midfielder has been with the Kassasiro Boys since 2015 but could leave when his current contract expires

KCCA FC midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba has revealed he is considering a possibility of leaving the club once his contract ends.

Mutyaba's contract is expected to come to an end this year but he says, although he is in talks with KCCA for a possible renewal, he is also considering joining other clubs.

“I am still at KCCA until my current contract expires and to be honest, I am engaged in negotiations with the club. But I can assure you I am looking at other offers coming my way,” Mutyaba told Football256.

More teams

Commenting on Mutyaba's situation, KCCA's vice chairman Aggrey Ashaba said the public will be made aware of the decision between the two parties when the time comes.

“We shall let you know when we are done,” Ashaba told Football256.

Meanwhile, Ronald Orombi has said his move to the relegation-threatened Tooro United from Maroons FC was not expected.

Douglas Bamweyana, Maroons head coach, preferred Davis Mayanja to Orombi in the deep-lying midfield forcing the 24-year old to seek playtime at Tooro.

“I’ve been a Maroons player from the academy which I’d graduated from,” Orombi told Football256.

“Moving to Tooro was unexpected but I made the move to find regular playing time because I wasn’t featuring as often at Maroons, but I believe next season when I return I’ll be that good player again.”

Orombi hopes for success once he returns to Luzira after his loan stint at Tooro United ends.

“The hard work continues because my target is to fight for my place at Maroons. I am certain it will work out well,” he concluded.

Finally, Uganda international Henry Kalungi has urged his fellow players to keep safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think the most important thing right now is to make sure everyone stays safe,” Kalungi told Kawowo Sports.

Article continues below

“How can you stay from Covid-19 and at the same time keep your touch and fitness? In Uganda, we are very blessed with space in terms of compounds.

“This is one of those times we can make so many excuses because of what’s going on but we have to keep in mind that this is going to come to an end at some point.

“People that didn’t make excuses will be way ahead. So be smart about what you do during this time but most importantly stay safe.”