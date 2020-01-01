‘I am in the best shape to deliver’ – Veteran Mawejje on return to Uganda squad

The veteran player is happy to have returned to the national team squad and promises to use his experience to help the team

Express FC midfielder Tonny Mawejje has welcomed his return to the national team, Uganda Cranes' squad and promised to use his experience to help the side.

While naming the 22-man provisional squad of local-based players, coach Johnathan McKinstry shocked many when he handed the veteran midfielder a place in the team that will face South Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations double-header set for November.

Mawejje last featured for Uganda three years ago and recently he was given a lifeline after Ugandan Premier League (UPL) Express signed him on a two-year contract and also handed him the captaincy armband ahead of the 2020-21 season set to kick-off in December.

The player has now said he is happy to have earned a return to the national team squad saying he will use his experience to cement his place in the team.

“I am glad that I have returned to the national team setup,” Mawejje told Fufa official website. “It seems a surprise to many but I expected it. I am in the best shape to deliver like before.

“My role is to train, follow instructions and the technical team does the selection. My vast experience with the national team has to create an impact.”

Mawejje made his Cranes debut in 2008 in a 3-1 defeat to Mauritius away from home and last featured for the Uganda Cranes on January 25, 2017, against Mali in an Afcon qualifying match.

The squad of local-based players started training at the Lugogo Stadium on Monday under coach McKinstry, his assistants Abdallah Mubiru, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, and physical fitness trainer Alex McCarthy.

Uganda will host South Sudan in the first meeting on November 12 at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende (4 pm) before they face off again five days later in Kenya.

Players in camp: Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC).

Defenders: Ndahiro Derrick (SC Villa), Galiwango Disan (Vipers SC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Mandela Ashraf (URA), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Kato Samuel (KCCA FC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick (URA FC).

Midfielders: Mawejje Tony (Police FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Watambala Karim (Vipers SC), Owori David (SC Villa), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC).

Forwards: Oriti Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), and Ahebwa Brian (KCCA FC).