'I am hungry to end the season with a title' - Ramos targeting trophies at Real Madrid when football returns from coronavirus hiatus

The Los Blancos wants to deliver a trophy for his team, but only when it is safe to do so.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is eager to win a trophy this season, but is prepared to wait to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The La Liga season was suspended last month due to Covid-19, which has killed more than 217,000 people worldwide.

Clubs are nearing a return to training in Spain and the season could reportedly resume in June.

More teams

Ramos wants to deliver more silverware for Madrid, who were second in LaLiga and in the Champions League last 16 when the campaign was stopped.

"Everyone's health is not going to be put at risk. I am looking forward to playing again, returning to compete, playing in La Liga and the Champions League," he said, via AS, while hosting Ramos UNICEF Day.

"I am hungry to end the season with a title, but first we have to wait for the people who know about all of this to make the appropriate decisions."

Spain has been hit hard by coronavirus, with more than 232,000 reported cases and a death toll exceeding 23,800.

Ramos called on people to continue following the guidelines in the country.

"We can't think that everything has already been achieved yet, the seriousness of the matter is still with us," the defender said.

"We have to comply with the guidelines in order to end this virus and give scientists the time to find a vaccine."

Ramos' current contract expires in 2021 but former Real midfielder Fernando Redondo would like to see the club icon, who has won four La Liga titles and the same number of continental crowns, remain tied to Madrid.

"Sergio has a lot of football ahead of him," he said of Ramos in an interview with AS.

"He is physically gifted and he has professionalism too. He'll be the one who decides when to end his career.

Article continues below

"Logically, he has to be at Madrid and he has to remain linked to the club for everything he represents."

Ramos has made 640 appearances for Los Blancos across 15 years at the club, scoring 91 goals.

The defender moved to the Bernabeu in 2005 from Sevilla after starting out at the latter's academy at 10 years of age.