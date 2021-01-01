'I am a bit sad after KCCA FC appointment as Mutebi successor' - Byekwaso

The tactician replaced a man he worked under for four years and achieved a lot together at the Kampala club

New Kampala Capital City Authority head coach Morley Byekwaso has said he is sad after he was appointed as Mike Mutebi's successor.

Byekwaso worked as Mutebi's assistant before he was elevated when the veteran tactician was shown the door on Monday. The length of time they worked together and the good relationship is the reason Byekwaso said he sees no reason for being excited seeing Mutebi leave.

"I am not so excited, I am a bit sad having worked with the manager for over four years," Byekwaso told the club's portal.

"So it is not something to celebrate that here I am, I have been given the responsibility due to the hierarchy that we have been following."

The U20 national team coach also promised there would be no major changes that shall be effected under his new dispensation.



"I do not think there will be a lot of changes that are going to happen because of the little time that we are having," he added. "We have to follow what has been going on unless there are things that must be done through the game.

"But right now we shall follow what we have been doing since 75% of them have been good. If need be, we shall make some changes but now I do not think I will change much."

Byekwaso further explained how he would help KCCA chase the league title they surrendered to Vipers SC at the end of last season.

"I will always try and do my best, read my opponent in how they play, then I will give an answer according to what I want from the game," he outlined.

"Winning the league is what we want and I hope the players will understand that. As members of the technical bench, we are trying to raise their levels of commitment so as to try and not lose a game from now."

The coach also explained the importance of each and every player in KCCA's ranks as they hope to fight for points that will see them bridge the gap with URA FC, Vipers, Express FC and Sports Club Villa.

"As a coach, you can disagree with some people but for me, I am willing to work with everyone. Every player is important and those who do not play are the most important ones because they need to be fit to replace the others," Byekwaso concluded.

Mutebi's reign saw the Kasasiro Boys win one Cecafa Club Cup in 2019 in Rwanda, three Uganda Premier League titles, two Uganda Cups, and four Super Cups. He also lifted the Independence Cup, the Super 8 trophy and the Phillip Omondi invitational tournament.



That means Byekwaso will have to work extra hard to try and achieve it as his predecessor did.