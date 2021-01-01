'We are finally happy, Indian players were fantastic' - Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez welcomes selection headache after big win against Chennaiyin

Halicharan Narzary bagged a brace as Hyderabad secured a 4-1 win against Chennaiyin...

Hyderabad thumped Chennaiyin 4-1 in the Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

The emphatic victory helped the Nizams climb to the sixth position on the table with 12 points from nine matches.

The first-half produced end-to-end action with Hyderabad testing the opposition goalkeeper on a number of occasions. Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez feels that his side failed to convert the chances in the first 45 minutes.

"Finally we can be happy. I think the team played a very good game. In the first half, we failed to convert very good chances. After the first goal, Chennaiyin had to take risks and we took advantage with the chances and space we had," Marquez said after the game.

Marquez mentioned that he wanted to rest his star forward Aridane Santana for the game but Francisco Sandaza's injury forced him to change his plan. The Spaniard was also delighted with the performance of the Indian players.

"You want to have the best players available. Previously, Fran was out with injury, so were Sastre and Joel. Indian players' level was fantastic at the start of the tournament. Now in the last 3 games, they are tired. We wanted to give rest to Aridane but Fran got injured."

Marquez hailed his the strength of his squad and welcomed the possibility of a selection headache.

"I welcome this problem (of selection). All coaches want that problem. We now have to play 11 games in 2 months. If we can manage that situation we will be fantastic. I hope the Indian players continue playing (well) too."

Hyderabad will now take on NorthEast United on Friday.