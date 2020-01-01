Hyderabad FC: All you need to know about Spanish defender Odei Onaindia

Goal takes a look at the career of Hyderabad's Spanish centre-back...

Odei Onaindia is expected to lead the backline for Hyderabad FC in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Nizams have got a new manager in Manuel Roca to guide them after a disappointing debut season. They have made wholesale changes to the squad and have roped in six new foreigners.

Onaindia is a no-nonsense defender with plenty of experience of playing in the Spanish Segunda B Division. His aerial prowess will be a threat to opposition defence during set-pieces.

Jersey Number: 16

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Born in the Basque region of Spain, he started honing his football skills at a local club called Lekeitio FT. In 2007, he joined the developmental side of Athletic Bilbao and stayed there for a season.

In 2008, he joined Tercera Division side Basconia. But soon he was loaned out to CD Elgoibar where he made his professional debut.

Senior Career

Onaindia has established himself as a key figure in defece during his various stints with Tercera sides. In 2010, he joined SCD Durango and made 34 appearances and scored two goals. After a year, he joined SD Amorebieta in Segunda B and spent two seasons with the club. He missed only one game in his two seasons and started in all matches.

He has represented various Segunda B sides like Barakaldo CF, Burgos and UD Melilla. In 2018-19 he joined CD Mirandes and helped the side gain promotion from Segunda B to Segunda Division. He made 31 appearances in that season and racked up more than 2500 minutes.

In 2019-20, Mirandes had a brilliant run in the Copa Del Rey as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament. He played every minute of the campaign until his side was defeated by Real Sociedad. On the road to the semis, they had vanquished some top teams of La Liga like Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Villarreal. He even scored against the Yellow Submarines at home in a comfortable 4-2 win.

He also scored a late injury-time goal against FC Cadiz in the league to earn a late point for his side in a thrilling 3-3 draw. After his contract ended with Mirandes in 2020, he joined ISL side Hyderabad FC.