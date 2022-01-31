Hughton vs Addo: Ghana FA official Aubynn reveals preference amid search for Rajevac’s successor

Ghana Football Association executive council member Tony Aubynn believes Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo is the best man to take over as new Black Stars head coach.



The GFA are looking to name a replacement for Milovan Rajevac, who was sacked after the Black Stars’ underwhelming performance at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



Addo is one of two coaches reportedly in the lead to be named as new coach, the other being former Newcastle United, and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton.



“Oto Addo is the best choice now because he was the assistant for Milo and he has trained with the boys and they respect him so much,” Aubynn told Angel FM.



“He’s the right man for the job now, considering the fact that he’s also a former player.”



Addo, a Germany-born former Ghana international who played at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2006 World Cup, was appointed Black Stars assistant coach as Rajevac’s reign began in September.



He combined the national role with his job as assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund.



At Afcon, however, the former winger was unable to join up with the Black Stars for the tournament where the team suffered a first-round elimination after failing to win a single game and finishing bottom of their group.



Last week, Rajevac was dismissed from duty, making the head coaching position vacant.



Addo and Hughton, who was born to a Ghanaian father and an Irish mother in England, have emerged as leading candidates for the job but the local football fraternity appears divided over who gets the nod.



According to media reports, the GFA holds a preference for Addo – as has been highlighted by Aubynn – while the Government of Ghana backs Hughton for the job.



A GFA delegation is reportedly currently in Germany holding talks with Addo over the job.



Hughton, meanwhile, has also touched down in Ghana, with strong backing from government officials.



On Sunday, the former Tottenham Hotspur caretaker boss reportedly held talks with Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for a possible switch of international allegiance to Ghana.