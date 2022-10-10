Huge blow! Liverpool star Diaz ruled out until 2023 with knee ligament injury

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been ruled out until 2023 with knee ligament damage after coming off injured in the defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Diaz was injured in an innocuous challenge with Thomas Partey in the first half of the Reds' 3-2 loss at the Emirates. The Colombian has sustained knee ligament damage and won't play again for Liverpool in 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In Liverpool's faltering start to the season, Diaz was somewhat of a shining light. He has scored three goals and assisted two in eight games in the Premier League so far, and bagged in the Champions League opener against Napoli.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The bad news doesn't stop there for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, also sustained an injury in the clash against Arsenal. They are awaiting further information on his problem but he will almost certainly miss the upcoming Rangers and Manchester City games.

THE VERDICT: Exactly the wrong player at exactly the wrong time.

Jurgen Klopp cut a somewhat dejected figure when discussing Diaz's injury on Sunday, and no wonder. The Colombian has been a rare positive in a season of negatives for Liverpool, and this is a significant blow, both for the player and the club.

They were facing an uphill struggle to get their campaign back on track, and that struggle just got a whole lot harder. How they need others - Diogo Jota, Darwin Núñez and the out of sorts Mohamed Salah - to step up now.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? There is no rest for the wicked as Liverpool face a trip to Ibrox to play Rangers in the Champions League before they host Manchester City in the Premier League.