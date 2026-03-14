West Ham is mounting a late surge to survive Premier League relegation. Next up in their path is title contenders Manchester City.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of West Ham vs Manchester City, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|USA Network
|UK
|TNT Sports
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|Fubo Canada
|India
|JioStar
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Malaysia
|Astro
|Middle East
|beIN Sports MENA
How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
How to watch and live stream West Ham vs Man City for freeIf you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.
West Ham vs Manchester City kick-off time
West Ham vs Manchester City will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.
Match preview
West Ham have picked up 14 points from their last eight Premier League matches and are in with a fighting chance of surviving the dreaded drop. It's a remarkable reversal in fortunes, given the Hammers didn't win a Premier League game between 8 November and 17 January. Since that 10-match winless run, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have beaten Spurs, Sunderland, Burnley and Fulham, and taken points off Man United and Bournemouth.
Getty Images
Manchester City find themselves seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand, after a costly 2-2 draw at home with Nottingham Forest. They do, however, have a Carabao Cup final coming up against Arsenal later in the month, as well as an FA Cup quarter-final date with Liverpool in April. It remains to be seen how Pep Guardiola's side responds to a humbling 3-0 defeat against an injury-hit Real Madrid team on Wednesday in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg.
Getty Images
Key stats & injury news
City are without long-term absentees Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol, while manager Pep Guardiola sits this one out after picking up a two-game suspension following a yellow card against Newcastle.
City have won their last seven meetings with West Ham.
Getty Images
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham vs Manchester City today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.