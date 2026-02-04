With a Copa del Rey semi-final spot at stake, Valencia will square off with Athletic Bilbao in an all-La Liga affair at the iconic Camp de Mestalla.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey Estadio Mestalla

Valencia and Athletic Bilbao will kick off on 4 Feb 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match Preview

Valencia saw their four-match unbeaten streak across all competitions come to an end when they lost to Real Betis in their most recent game.

The Bats' unbeaten run included a win over a second-tier side, Burgos, in the Round of 16 and they are looking to go all the way, and end their seven-year trophy drought, having lifted the Copa del Rey in 2019.

Valencia are facing an uphill battle against Athletic Bilbao, who have a cup pedigree. The Lions are the second-most successful team in the history of the Copa del Rey with 24 titles, after FC Barcelona (32), including a recent triumph in 2024.

However, Athletic's current form is a cause for concern as they are winless in their last three matches. The Basque Country side will have to bring their A-game if they are to overcome Valencia at Camp de Mestalla, where the Bats are undefeated in their last five games.

Getty Images

Injuries, key stats

Valencia are missing players for the upcoming match, including Mouctar Diakhaby, Julen Agirrezabala and Thierry Correia, who are all out injured, while Cristian Rivero is suspended.

Meanwhile, Yeray Alvarez, Aitor Paredes, Nico Williams, Aymeric Laporte, Daniel Vivian, Unai Eguiluz, Beñat Prados, Oihan Sancet and Maroan Sannadi are all on Athletic's injury list.

The suspended players in the Lions' camp are Yeray Alvarez and Aitor Paredes.

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-0 win in favour of Valencia at home, snapping a two-match winless run against Athletic, who had won back-to-back matches against the Bats.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: