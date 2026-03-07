The USWNT are on the brink of more silverware when they meet Colombia in the SheBelieves Cup.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of the USWNT vs Colombia as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch USA vs Colombia with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

USA vs Colombia kick-off time

The USWNT vs Colombia will kick off on 7 Mar 2026 at 15:30 EST.

Match preview

Following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Canada, the Americans sit at the top of the table and are on the verge of clinching their eighth tournament title. The USWNT needs only to avoid defeat here to clinch it.

Meanwhile, Colombia must win by a significant margin and hope that Argentina surprise Canada to have any mathematical chance of winning the trophy.

Getty Images

USWNT focuses on youth, but experience is still key

Under head coach Emma Hayes, the USWNT has leaned heavily into a youth movement. In 2026, 64% of the team’s goals and assists have come from players under the age of 25. At the other end of that spectrum, Lindsey Heaps now has 171 caps for the USWNT. The Lyon midfielder scored and assisted in the tournament opener.

Getty Images

Beware of Caicedo's brilliance

Arguably the biggest name on Colombia's roster, 21-year-old Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo scored a stunning winner against Argentina, slaloming through defenders and then coolly finishing.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

USA vs Colombia Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Hayes Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Marsiglia

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Colombia today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: