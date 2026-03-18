The Vancouver Whitecaps head to Lumen Field hoping to turn things around against the Seattle Sounders in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Lumen Field

Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps kicks off on 19 Mar at 22:00 EST and 03:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Whitecaps couldn’t make the most of home turf last Friday, falling 3-0. Paul Arriola bagged a brace for Seattle before Paul Rothrock added the third in the 70th minute, leaving Vancouver’s hopes of staying in the competition hanging by a thread.

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Even so, the Sounders know the tie isn’t officially wrapped up. They’ll want to stay sharp at Lumen Field and avoid giving Vancouver any way back. Seattle carried that momentum into the league with a tidy 1-0 win over San Jose, and it would take a major surprise to stop them from reaching the quarterfinals.

Head-to-head & key stats

Seattle have had the better of this matchup over the years, winning 21 of the last 45 meetings. Vancouver have managed 11 victories in that stretch, with 13 games ending level. The two sides crossed paths in the Champions Cup back in 2015, when Seattle came out on top with a 4-1 aggregate score.

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More recently, the Sounders have turned Lumen Field into a fortress. They’re unbeaten in their last 17 home outings across all competitions, with 13 wins and four draws since a 3-2 slip against Minnesota United in June 2025.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Schmetzer Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Soerensen

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: