San Diego Wave FC kick off their 2026 NWSL season at Snapdragon Stadium, where they’ll host Houston Dash in the opening match of the regular campaign.

Here is where to find English language live streams of San Diego Wave FC vs Houston Dash as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Houston Dash with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

San Diego Wave FC vs Houston Dash kick-off time

San Diego Wave vs Houston Dash kicks off on 15 Mar at 19:45 EST and 00:45 GMT.

Match preview

San Diego are hoping to build on last year’s quarterfinal run, and they’ve added firepower to help them do it. Brazilian international Ludmila joins the squad after a standout season with Chicago Stars, where she hit double digits in goals. The Wave will be counting on her to deliver similar numbers in 2026.

Houston Dash, on the other hand, are coming off a tenth‑place finish, with just eight wins and 27 goals scored across the campaign. Their offseason has been quiet in terms of senior signings, but they’ve invested in youth.

Getty Images

Youth movement in Houston

Last year the Dash leaned on experience, bringing in veteran forward Yazmeen Ryan. This time around, they’ve shifted gears, investing in the future with four rookies signed to long‑term deals. The standout name is Kate Faasse, a former North Carolina striker who captured the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy and piled up 31 goals plus 11 assists in her final two college seasons. She’s expected to add much‑needed attacking spark. Joining her are Duke’s Kat Rader, UNC’s Linda Ullmark, and Notre Dame defender Leah Klenke - all eager to prove themselves alongside seasoned Dash players.

Houston did sprinkle in some veteran presence too, picking up Makenzy Robbe. While she mostly featured off the bench for San Diego last year, her past experience and leadership could be valuable in guiding the younger group through their first NWSL campaign.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC vs Houston Dash Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Eidevall Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Gautrat

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Houston Dash today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: