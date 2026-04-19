Everything stops in Buenos Aires as the Estadio Mas Monumental plays host to the 260th edition of El Superclasico, a fierce battle for supremacy between River Plate and Boca Juniors that carries the weight of a season for millions of supporters.

Here is where to find English language live streams of River Plate vs Boca Juniors as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

River Plate vs Boca Juniors kicks off on 19 Apr at 16:00 EST and 21:00 GMT.

Match preview

This clash feels particularly weightier as both giants look to assert their dominance in the Liga Profesional Apertura. River Plate enters the fray with the wind in their sails after a recent clinical win over Racing, and playing in front of a record-breaking 85,000-strong home crowd gives them a psychological edge that is hard to overstate.

Getty Images

However, Boca Juniors has a knack for rising to the occasion in these high-pressure derbies; they held a slight edge in recent overall head-to-head records and will be desperate to spoil the party at the Monumental. With both teams currently battling near the top of the table - separated by only a few points - this match isn't just about local bragging rights; it's a pivotal step toward securing the league title and ensuring domestic dominance for the remainder of the year.

Key stats & injury news

Recent history suggests a stalemate could be on the cards, as nearly a quarter of the encounters between these two since 2003 have ended in draws, often in hard-fought 1-1 or 0-0 results. River Plate’s home record is formidable, yet they face a significant hurdle with legendary goalkeeper Franco Armani and midfielder Giuliano Galoppo both expected to miss out due to injuries sustained in mid-April. They also remain without Maximiliano Meza, who is still recovering from a knee issue.

The situation is equally tense for Boca Juniors; while they boast a strong recent away form, they must navigate this hostile atmosphere without the talismanic Edinson Cavani, who is sidelined until July. The visitors are also sweating on the fitness of Miguel Merentiel and Exequiel Zeballos, making the depth of both benches a critical factor in a game where one moment of individual brilliance usually settles the score.

Team news & squads

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Coudet Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Ubeda

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: