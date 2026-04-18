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Premier League
team-logoLeeds
Elland Road
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
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How to watch today's Leeds vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Leeds vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leeds
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Leeds and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Elland Road is set to be rocking as Leeds look to turn The Whites into winners and take a massive stride toward Premier League safety against a struggling Wolves side.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Leeds vs Wolverhampton Wanderers as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Leeds vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Leeds vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Elland Road

Leeds vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kicks off on 18 Apr at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

The atmosphere in West Yorkshire is expected to be electric as Leeds return home following a massive, confidence-boosting victory over Manchester United earlier this week. That 2-1 win at Old Trafford snapped a frustrating goal drought and pushed Daniel Farke’s side six points clear of the drop zone, giving them some much-needed breathing room. Now, the focus shifts to Elland Road, where the goal is to improve a home record that has seen its fair share of stalemates lately. 

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images

They face a Wolverhampton Wanderers side currently languishing at the bottom of the table and fighting for their lives. While Wolves have struggled for consistency and are coming off a tough defeat at West Ham, they remain a dangerous side on the counter-attack, making this a high-stakes encounter where one clinical moment could define the afternoon.

Key stats & injury news

On the injury front, Leeds will have to navigate this clash without a few key pillars, as Joe Rodon, Anton Stach, and Daniel James are all sidelined with various ailments. However, they’ll be leaning heavily on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who leads the team with 10 goals this season and will be the focal point of the attack. 

Wolves have their own hurdles to clear, missing Sam Johnstone and Matt Doherty, while Yerson Mosquera serves a suspension. 

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Statistically, the history between these two is incredibly tight - Leeds holds a slight edge with nine wins to Wolves' eight in their head-to-head record. Interestingly, despite their league positions, both sides have kept six clean sheets this term, suggesting that while Leeds are the favourites on paper, breaking through a desperate Wolves defence might require a bit of West Yorkshire magic.

Team news & squads

Leeds vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable lineups

LeedsHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestWOL
26
K. Darlow
24
J. Justin
5
P. Struijk
15
J. Bijol
4
E. Ampadu
2
J. Bogle
22
A. Tanaka
3
G. Gudmundsson
19
N. Okafor
11
B. Aaronson
9
D. Calvert-Lewin
1
J. Sa
37
L. Krejci
4
S. Bueno
24
T. Gomes
8
J. Gomes
27
J. Bellegarde
38
J. Tchatchoua
36
M. Mane
3
H. Bueno
7
Andre
9
A. Armstrong

3-4-2-1

WOLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Farke

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Edwards

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

LEE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

WOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

LEE

Last 5 matches

WOL

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

12

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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