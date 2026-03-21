Everton welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park for a Premier League showdown, with both sides eager to shake off their patchy form and find some consistency.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Everton vs Chelsea as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Everton vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton vs Chelsea kicks off on 21 Mar at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

David Moyes’ men find themselves sitting in eighth place, a spot that keeps them firmly in the hunt for European football - a stage they haven’t graced since the 2017-18 campaign.

Everton, however, are coming off a tough 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, and while they regroup, Chelsea have had their own problems to deal with.

Getty Images

Liam Rosenior’s side slipped to a narrow 1-0 loss at home against Newcastle over the weekend, and things went from bad to worse when Paris Saint-Germain brushed them aside in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge, to see the Blues knocked out in the Round of 16.

Key stats & injury news

Everton had to cope without James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite against Arsenal, with Branthwaite now looking the more likely to make a return this weekend. Tyrqiue George won’t be available against his parent club, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Grealish remain long-term absentees.

Getty Images

Chelsea also have their own injury concerns - Reece James is still sidelined, though Malo Gusto could be back in contention after missing the PSG tie through illness. Historically, Everton have struggled to break down Chelsea, failing to score in their last four meetings, yet they’ve only lost once in their last eight encounters at Goodison Park. Overall, the head-to-head record leans Chelsea’s way, with 78 wins compared to Everton’s 60, alongside 57 draws.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Everton vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: