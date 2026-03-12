Crystal Palace will be eager to settle the score when they host AEK Larnaca in Thursday’s Conference League Round of 16 first leg, having fallen 1-0 to the Cypriot side in their first-ever European night at Selhurst Park just five months ago.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca kicks off on 12 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Crystal Palace may not have dazzled in the League Phase, finishing mid-table after a mixed set of results, but they’re still widely seen as one of the strongest contenders for this season’s Conference League. Their path to the Round of 16 came via the knockout playoffs, where a tense first-leg draw against Zrinjski Mostar was followed by a decisive second-leg win at Selhurst Park, thanks to goals from Maxence Lacroix and Evann Guessand. Since then, domestic form has been uneven - an away defeat to Manchester United quickly offset by a spirited victory over Tottenham that eased relegation worries and lifted spirits in South London. Head coach Oliver Glasner, who will depart at the end of the campaign, will be eager to leave on a high note.

Palace’s home record in Europe has been encouraging, though their lone setback came against Thursday’s visitors, AEK Larnaca. The Cypriot side arrive unbeaten in this year’s competition, boasting the tightest defence of the lot, and they’re no strangers to this stage, having reached the last 16 twice in four seasons. With seven wins from their last 12 domestic fixtures and a recent 3-0 triumph keeping them firmly in third place in the Cypriot First Division, Larnaca look well-drilled, confident, and ready to test Palace’s ambitions.

Key stats & injury news

Palace head into Thursday’s clash with a few notable absentees. Daniel Muñoz is sidelined after picking up a shoulder injury in the Premier League win over Spurs, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Cheick Doucouré are both nursing knee problems, and Eddie Nketiah remains out with a thigh issue.

Over on the Larnaca side, Yahav Gurfinkel, Youssef Amyn, Giorgos Naoum and Jimmy Suarez are all in the treatment room with various knocks, leaving the Cypriot outfit stretched in certain areas.

Even so, Larnaca’s defensive record in Europe has been nothing short of remarkable - they’ve conceded just once across six Conference League matches, underlining the resilience that has carried them into the last 16.

CRY Last match AEK 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Crystal Palace 0 - 1 AEK Larnaca 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

