With their title chase all but slipping away last weekend, AC Milan now turn their attention to locking down second place as they welcome Torino at the San Siro.

Here is where to find English language live streams of AC Milan vs Torino as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch AC Milan vs Torino with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AC Milan vs Torino kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

AC Milan vs Torino kicks off on 21 Mar at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Just when it looked like Milan’s derby win might breathe new life into the Scudetto chase, trimming Inter’s lead to seven points, the Rossoneri stumbled at the Olimpico. Inter had already dropped points against Atalanta, but Milan couldn’t take advantage - falling to Lazio on Sunday night in their first Serie A away defeat of the campaign. Ironically, it was the same ground where Lazio had knocked them out of the Coppa Italia three months earlier.

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That slip means a 24‑game unbeaten run in the league has now given way to two defeats in four matches, a wobble that could prove costly with Champions League qualification still not locked in. Napoli are back in the mix for second place, so Milan will be desperate to avoid back‑to‑back league losses for the first time in a year.

This season, Torino have struggled badly - nearly half their league fixtures have ended in defeat, and their defence is among the worst in Serie A. They’ve managed just one point from their last five away games, conceding 15 goals in that stretch. Still, the arrival of interim boss Roberto D’Aversa has given them a spark. A 4‑1 win over Parma last weekend, powered by three second‑half goals, lifted them further from danger. Six points from three matches under D’Aversa is encouraging, but fixing their away form remains a huge challenge.

Key stats & injury news

Milan will once again be without Ruben Loftus‑Cheek and Matteo Gabbia, while Santiago Gimenez is unlikely to feature as he continues to ease back after a four‑month layoff.

For the visitors, the only real concern is Zakaria Aboukhlal. The Moroccan winger has already missed four matches through two separate injuries, the latest being a knee issue, so his availability remains uncertain.

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As for the bigger picture, history leans heavily in Milan’s favour. Torino haven’t managed a win at San Siro since 1985. In fact, they’ve had 29 cracks at it since then and come away empty‑handed every time, losing 20 of those encounters. Even in December, when Torino stormed into a two‑goal lead at home, Milan still found a way to flip the script and snatch a 3‑2 victory.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Torino today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: