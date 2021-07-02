How to watch Switzerland vs Spain in Euro 2020 Quarterfinals from India?

La Roja have been in good goalscoring form, having scored five goals or more in both their previous two Euro 2020 ties....

Switzerland's reward for spectacularly knocking out France in the last 16 of Euro 2020 is a quarterfinal clash with Spain in St Petersburg on Friday.

Vladimir Petkovic's side are clear outsiders against the European champions from 1964, 2008 and 2012, yet having prevailed against the current World Cup holders, the Swiss will fear no side in the competition.

Luis Enrique's men have been steadily improving as the competition has progressed and after stuttering to two draws in their opening two matches, Spain have netted five goals in each of their last two games.

Here's how to watch Switzerland vs Spain in India.

What time does Switzerland vs Spain start?

Game Switzerland vs Spain Date Friday, July 2 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch Switzerland vs Spain on TV & live stream in India?

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will Switzerland vs Spain take place?

Krestovsky Stadium | Saint Petersburg | Russia

Capacity: 68,134 | reduced to 50% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & quarter-final (seven games)

Year built: 2017

The Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia is set to host this Euro 2020 quarter-final match after staging three games in Group B, as well as three games in Group E.

One of the newest stadiums of the 12 being used by UEFA, the Krestovsky Stadium was built in anticipation of the 2018 World Cup, where it hosted seven matches, including the third-place play-off.

It is home to Russian giants Zenit and the Russia national team also play there on occasion.

Switzerland vs Spain: Team news & key stats

Switzerland will be without Granit Xhaka who is suspended following his yellow card during the victory over France.

Spain have no injury concerns ahead of the clash, with Luis Enrique able to call upon all 24 members of his squad.

Key stats:

This is the first meeting between Switzerland and Spain at the European Championship. Their three previous meetings in a major tournament came in the 1966, 1994 and 2010 World Cups, with Spain winning the first two and Switzerland triumphing last time out.



Spain have become the first team in European Championship history to score 5+ goals in consecutive games. They hadn’t scored more than four goals in any of their first 42 matches in the competition.



Álvaro Morata has had more shots (15) and shots on target (8) than any other Spanish player so far at EURO 2020, and he’s also Spain’s joint highest scorer at this tournament (2). However, the other two players with two goals for Spain (Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres) have had fewer shots (13) and shots on target (7) combined than Morata.



Switzerland’s Haris Seferovic has scored three goals in his last two games at the European Championship, having netted just one in his first 13 appearances at major tournaments (World Cup/Euro). The only Swiss player to score in three consecutive appearances within a major tournament was Josef Hügi in the 1954 World Cup.

