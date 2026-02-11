Defending champions Liverpool are facing a scrap just to get into the Champions League places this season. Next up is a trip to Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Sunderland vs Liverpool as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Sunderland vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stadium of Light

Sunderland vs Liverpool kicks off on 11 Feb 2026 at 15:15 EST and 20:15 GMT.

Match preview

Liverpool is smarting after a dramatic defeat to Manchester City last time out. They thought that Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick had them on course for a win at Anfield, but late goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland condemned the Reds to sixth position in the league, although they do have a game in hand and can go within three points of the top four with a win here.

They face a tough test at Sunderland, who are, amazingly, the only team unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season. The Black Cats have collected 26 points at home this term, making them the fourth-best side in the division in that metric.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Sunderland are without skipper Granit Xhaka and winger Bertrand Traore.

Sunderland are winless in 11 meetings with Liverpool.

Dominik Szoboszlai is suspended for the visitors after his dismissal against City. Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong and Stefan Bajcetic are all sidelined long-term.

Liverpool has conceded four 90th-minute winners this term, the joint-most in a single EPL campaign.

