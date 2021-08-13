How to watch 2021-22 Premier League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
The 2021-22 Premier League season gets underway on August 14 with Arsenal in the season opener against new boys Brentford.
Saturday also has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United welcome old foes Leeds United to Old Trafford, FA Cup winners Leicester City face Wolverhampton, Chelsea host Crystal Palace, and Liverpool versus Championship winners Norwich City at Carrow Road.
Manchester City begin their title defence away at Tottenham on Sunday.
Here's how to catch all the Premier League action in India:
Where to watch or stream Premier League from India?
The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.
In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Disney+ Hotstar VIP, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
Premier League fixtures
Matchday 1
Premier League 2021-22 opening weekend fixtures
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream*
|Aug 14
|12:30am
|Brentford v Arsenal
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 14
|5pm
|Man Utd v Leeds United**
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 14
|7:30pm
|Leicester City v Wolves
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 14
|7:30pm
|Chelsea v Crystal Palace**
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 14
|7:30pm
|Watford v Aston Villa
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 14
|7:30pm
|Everton v Southampton
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 14
|7:30pm
|Burnley v Brighton
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 14
|10pm
|Norwich City v Liverpool**
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 15
|6:30pm
|Newcastle v West Ham
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 15
|9pm
|Tottenham v Man City**
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
**Also available on Star Sports 3 (Malayalam/Bangla) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.
Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22
Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.
Merseyside derby
- November 30, 2021 - Everton vs Liverpool
- April 23, 2022 - Liverpool vs Everton
Manchester derby
- November 6, 2021 - Man Utd vs Man City
- March 5, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd
North-west derby
- October 23, 2021 - Man Utd vs Liverpool
- March 19, 2022 - Liverpool vs Man Utd
North London derby
- September 25, 2021 - Arsenal vs Tottenham
- January 15, 2022 - Tottenham vs Arsenal
