Monterrey are looking to get back on track here against Necaxa after a defeat on the opening day of the Liga MX Clausura.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Necaxa vs Monterrey

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Victoria

Necaxa vs Monterrey kicks off on 13 Jan 2026 at 20:00 EST.

Necaxa opened the Clausura campaign with an impressive 3-1 win away to Laguna Santos, relying heavily on the influence of South American players, with goals from Uruguayan defender Agustin Oliveros, Argentinian strikers Tomas Badaloni and Julian Carranza, and an assist from Colombian winger Kevin Rosero.

Despite boasting a star-studded attack, Monterrey failed to click on the opening day in a 1-0 home defeat to Toluca. Spanish veteran midfielder Sergio Canales missed an 88th-minute penalty to level matters. Amazingly, though, Monterrey have won the last eight meetings between these sides.

Necaza have no injury concerns. The visitors are sweating on the fitness of attackers Jesus Corona and Michell Rodriguez.

