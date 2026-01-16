This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Mazatlan FC vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan face a tall order against a star-studded Monterrey side in this Liga MX Clausura clash. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Mazatlan FC vs Monterrey as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USATUDN
International Bet365

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Mazatlan vs Monterrey kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio El Encanto

Mazatlan vs Monterrey kicks off on 16 Jan 2026 at 22:00 EST and on 17 Jan at 03:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Cañoneros have had a challenging start to the tournament with two consecutive defeats and will try to reverse their bad streak. However, it's a tall order against a Monterrey squad packed with talent. 

Monterrey picked up an important victory midweek at Necaxa, and now, they're looking for three more points against the Sinaloa-based outfit, which recently lost its coach, Robert Dante Siboldi. Owners have decided to sell the Mazatlan franchise, and they'll be rebranded as Atlante in the 2026 Apertura. It's a time of great change for the 'Pearl of the Pacific' club. 

Mazatlan FC v FC Juarez - Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Alberto Herrera and Christopher Castro are doubts for the hosts. 

Although he did not play midweek, Jesús 'Tecatito' Corona was on Monterrey's bench and is expected to participate against Mazatlan. Lucas Ocampos and Gerardo Arteaga are still doubtful for this match.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC vs Monterrey Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Siboldi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Torrent

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

MAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MAZ

Last 5 matches

MON

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

