Manchester City welcome West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium today as Pep Guardiola’s side looks to maintain momentum in the Premier League title race. City have been in strong form in recent weeks, winning nine of eleven in the Premier League and emerging as Arsenal’s biggest threat in the title race. They also proved too strong for Brentford in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, and will now look to take top spot in the Premier League table, albeit for a few hours.

The Cityzens have once again made the Etihad a difficult place to visit, and they look like a completely different team from the one that struggled last season. With goals coming from across the team, City rarely rely on a single source of inspiration, though Erling Haaland remains their biggest threat around the penalty area.

West Ham travels north searching for consistency after a mixed run of league results. While there have been encouraging moments, defensive lapses and missed opportunities have often prevented Nuno Espirito Santo’s side from building momentum. The visitors are likely to approach the game with caution, aiming to stay compact and frustrate City before looking to counter-attack when space opens up.

Jarrod Bowen is expected to be West Ham’s main attacking outlet, offering pace and directness on the break and posing a threat from set pieces. Discipline and organisation will be essential if the visitors are to remain competitive, particularly in the early stages, where City often take games away from their opponents. Recent meetings between the sides have favoured Manchester City, who have regularly found ways to break West Ham down. City’s dominance of possession and chance creation makes them clear favourites, but West Ham will hope that resilience and efficiency can keep the contest alive.

Here is where to find Manchester City vs West Ham live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, 20 December with kick off at 10 am ET and 3 pm BST.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Man City vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Team news & squads

Man City Latest News

Guardiola's City will be without the pair of Rayan Aït-Nouri and Omar Marmoush, who will be representing Algeria and Egypt, respectively, at the AFCON.

Mateo Kovačić, Jérémy Doku and Rodri are out through injury, while defender John Stones could feature following a leg problem.

West Ham Latest News

Ollie Scarles returned to the matchday squad for the first time since breaking his collarbone in late October when the Hammers hosted Aston Villa last time out.

El Hadji Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, though, won't be available as they have travelled to Morocco to represent Senegal and DR Congo, respectively, at the CAF 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links