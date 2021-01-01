Carabao Cup final: How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham in India - TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Goal tells you how to catch this year's final of the Carabao Cup, where Man City will be looking to clinch their eighth title...

Manchester City are all set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup 2020-21 final on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

The Citizens stand a chance to equal Liverpool's record of eight League Cup triumphs and match the Reds' record of winning the trophy in four successive years, which they did between 1981 and 1984.

The final is normally played in February but was rescheduled with the possibility that fans can attend, and 8,000 spectators are set to be at Wembley.

Here's how to watch the Carabao Cup final in India.



Where to watch or stream the Carabao Cup final

The Carabao Cup final in India is available to be streamed Live on Voot Select.

Carabao Cup final Preview

The Carabao Cup final was anticipated to be another epic clash between archrivals Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. But the sudden departure of Mourinho hasn't left the London club in shambles as the rejuvenated side with interim manager Ryan Mason are determined to upset the current holders.

Despite losing their chance of a possible quadruple, Manchester City are favorites to win the Carabao Cup for the fourth successive season; and become joint leaders with Liverpool, winning the cup a record eight times.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne have returned to training ahead of Sunday's clash against Tottenham. The City striker, who was out of action for the most part of the season due to knee surgery and Covid-19, has missed the last five matches with a calf strain. De Bruyne meanwhile twisted his ankle in last week's FA Cup defeat to Chelsea but the injury is not as bad as it was initially feared.

Without skipper Harry Kane, Spurs are out to prove a point as the club fights for the first title of the season in English football. It is London vs Manchester once more for Britain’s honorary Carabao Cup.

Carabao Cup final

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Apr 25 9 PM Manchester City vs Tottenham Voot Select/JioTV

