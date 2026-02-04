Man City are in the driving seat as they hold a 2-0 aggregate lead over Newcastle going into the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester City vs Newcastle United, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Newcastle United kicks off on 4 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

EFL Cup holders Newcastle have a mountain to climb if they're to retainthe trophy they won a year ago. Eddie Howe's men trail Man City 2-0 on aggregate going into this semi-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

It's been an inconsistent spell for both sides. City have only won two of their last five across all competitions, and find themselves six points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal after surrendering a 2-0 lead at Tottenham, eventually drawing 2-2.

Getty Images

Key stats, injury news, suspensions

City is still without the key quartet of Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic. Jeremy Doku and Savinho are also sidelined.

Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento and Joelinton all miss out with injuries.

None of the last 35 meetings between these sides have ended goalless.

Antoine Semenyo has scored in four of his five appearances for City since signing.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Guardiola Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Howe

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: