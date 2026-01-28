Top-eight chasing Liverpool will be determined to wrap their league phase campaign with a comprehensive victory over Qarabag, who have a realistic chance of reaching the playoffs.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Liverpool vs Qarabag FK, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Liverpool vs Qarabag FK kick-off time

Liverpool and Qarabag FK will kick off on 28 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Liverpool are licking their wounds at the moment after their unconvincing 13-match unbeaten run across all competitions was ended by Bournemouth in their most recent game. A win over Qarabag guarantees a top-eight finish for the Premier League champions, but a draw is likely enough for direct qualification in most scenarios, but not fully guaranteed. A defeat would put Liverpool's top-eight at risk as they could drop into the playoffs if other results don't go their way.

Qarabag, on the other hand, also saw their five-match unbeaten run consisting of five successive wins come to an end in their most recent game, which was against Kapaz. The Azerbaijan giants need a victory in order to advance to the knockout phase, while a draw could be enough to secure qualification if other results go their way and a defeat would put them at risk of being eliminated.

Injury news & key stats

Liverpool will be without several key players due to injuries, namely Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Jeremie Frimpong, Stefan Bajcetic, Alexander Isak, as well as Joe Gomez. Furthermore, Ibrahima Konate remains unavailable following family bereavement. However, the good news for the Reds is that they don't have suspension worries.

Meanwhile, Qarabag have a full strength squad ahead of the crucial match as there are no suspension worries and they are yet to report injuries in their camp.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Liverpool and Qarabag.

