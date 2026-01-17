Liverpool welcome Burnley to Anfield as Premier League action continues, with the two sides arriving at the fixture in very different circumstances. The hosts are firmly focused on maintaining momentum near the top end of the table, while Burnley travel to Merseyside battling to pull themselves away from relegation trouble.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Liverpool vs Burnley, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Liverpool vs Burnley kick-off time

Today's game between Liverpool and Burnley will kick off at 10 am ET and 3 pm GMT.

Match context

Anfield has long been a difficult destination for visiting teams, and Liverpool will expect to make home advantage count once again. Burnley, meanwhile, face one of their toughest tests of the season against a side that dominates possession and territory, particularly on home soil.

With the league entering a crucial phase, points are vital for both teams — albeit for very different reasons. Liverpool come into the match in strong overall form, currently on an unbeaten run of 11 games across all competitions, and slowly regaining the kind of form that made them champions last season.

While there have been a few league draws that have slowed their progress slightly, the Reds continue to create chances consistently and control matches for long periods. Squad rotation may again be a factor, particularly with the busy January schedule and the absence of Mohamed Salah due to international duty.

Nevertheless, Liverpool still boast considerable depth in attacking areas, with players capable of stepping into key roles and maintaining the team’s attacking threat.

Burnley arrive at Anfield under pressure, having struggled for consistency throughout the season. Currently hovering in or around the relegation zone, they have found league victories hard to come by and will be acutely aware of the challenge posed by this fixture. They come into this fixture without a league victory in their last 12 top-flight matches and have picked up just a handful of points.

The Clarets are likely to adopt a compact, disciplined approach, aiming to frustrate Liverpool and limit space in central areas. Quick counter-attacks and set-pieces may represent their best opportunities to threaten the home side.

Liverpool and Burnley have met numerous times across English football’s top divisions, but their recent history — particularly in the Premier League — has been dominated by the Reds.

At Anfield, Liverpool win more than half of the meetings, with Burnley winning only once there in recorded history.

Liverpool have historically held the upper hand in this rivalry — and recent seasons reflect that trend — but Burnley have occasionally upset the odds, especially in closely fought encounters.

