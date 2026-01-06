West African rivals Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso slug it out for a place in the AFCON 2025 quarter-finals.

Ivory Coast, holders and three-time champions, relied on the Manchester United winger for their goals in a 1-0 win over Mozambique and a 1-1 draw against Cameroon. The Ivorians also showed their character in the final group game, clawing back an early 2-0 deficit to eventually beat Gabon 3-2. Istanbul Basaksehir left-back Christopher Operi got two assists in that game.

Burkina Faso will likely field an English-flavoured attack with Brentford's Dango Ouattara and Sunderland's Bertrand Traore looking to cause danger on the flanks.

Shakhtar Donetsk striker, 24-year-old Lassina Traore, could lead the line for the Burkinabe after scoring against Sudan.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of the Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Stade de Marrakech

Today's game between the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso will kick off at 11:00 EST and 1600 GMT.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings