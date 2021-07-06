How to watch Italy vs Spain in Euro 2020 Semifinals from India?

Italy have played with more genuine confidence and solidity, yet Spain have shown flashes of brilliance in the competition.

Two of the most successful teams in the history of European football meet at Wembley on Tuesday evening in the semi-final of Euro 2020 as Italy take on Spain.

The Azzurri are four-time world champions and have been on an exceptional run under Roberto Mancini racking up a 32-match unbeaten run, a record which firmly situates them as favourites to make the final.

La Roja for their part have won this tournament a record three times, and after a slow start Luis Enrique's men have picked up momentum as well as confidence.

Here's how to watch Italy vs Spain in India.

What time does Italy vs Spain start?

Game Italy vs Spain Date Wednesday, July 7 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Italy vs Spain on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will Italy vs Spain take place?

Wembley Stadium | London | England

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage, last 16, semi-finals & final (eight games)

Year built: 2007

Wembley will host a total of eight matches at Euro 2020 including a last-16 game, the semi-finals and the final. It started off with three games in Group D, where it shared hosting duties with Scotland's Hampden Park.

The London venue was initially only supposed to host the semi-finals and final, but was assigned an extra four games following the exclusion of Brussels as a host city and another one when Dublin was removed as a host.

Rebuilt in 2007, it is one of the biggest football stadiums in the world and second only to Barcelona's Camp Nou in terms of Europe's biggest arenas.

Italy vs Spain: Team news & key stats

Leonardo Spinazzola picked up a serious injury against Belgium in the last 16 which has ruled him out of any further involvement for Italy in the tournament.

Spain meanwhile will see if Pablo Sarabia has fully recovered from the problem which forced him off at half-time against Switzerland.

Key stats:

These two sides meet for the third consecutive time at the European championships with Spain triumphing 4-0 in the final of 2012, only for Italy to exact revenge five years ago by knocking them out of the last 16 with a 2-0 victory.



No side have benefited from more own goals in European Championship history than Spain (3). Indeed, all three own goals scored in Spain’s favour have been netted at EURO 2020.



Lorenzo Insigne has been involved in 13 goals in his last 15 appearances for Italy in all competitions (6 goals, 7 assists), netting the decisive goal in Italy’s 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarter-final.



Spain pair Dani Olmo (16) and Gerard Moreno (15) have had more shots without scoring than any other players so far at EURO 2020. Moreno’s 15 shots have an expected goals (xG) tally of 3.3, with only Cristiano Ronaldo’s (4.9) and Alvaro Morata’s (4) efforts having a higher total.

