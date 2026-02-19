Fenerbahce will be eager to seize a first-leg advantage at home against Nottingham Forest, who are determined to secure a valuable away result in Turkey.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Fenerbahce and Nottingham Forest will kick off on 19 Feb 2026 at 17:45 GMT and 12:45 EST.

Match Preview

Getty Images

Fenerbahçe are in scintillating form, having secured four consecutive victories across all competitions, including dominant wins in the Turkish Super Lig and Cup.

The Turkish giants will enter the clash brimming with confidence, ready to harness the energy of their passionate home support at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium against Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are seeking a fresh spark in European competition amid a winless run in their last three Premier League outings.

The English side will be determined to grab a crucial away victory in Istanbul, positioning themselves strongly ahead of hosting Fenerbahçe in the return leg at the City Ground.

Injuries, key stats

Getty Images

Fenerbahçe boast a largely fit squad with only Archie Brown as a notable injury doubt.

On the other hand, Matz Sels, John Victor, Willy Boly, Nicolò Savona and Murillo and Chris Wood are on Nottingham Forest's injury list.

The upcoming game marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, with the return leg set for February 26.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fenerbahce vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: