There's no threat of relegation for Everton and Bournemouth, so that should ensure they're both in a relaxed mood and ready to entertain on Tuesday.

Everton vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Everton vs Bournemouth kicks off on 10 Feb 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.

Match preview

Everton and Bournemouth are both unbeaten in five Premier League matches, sequences that have propelled both sides into the safety of midtable. Bournemouth's matches this season have produced a total of 85 goals at an average of 3.4 goals per game, making them one of the more entertaining sides in the division. However, with 44 goals conceded, their defence is the fourth-worst in the Premier League.

Although Everton have been solid, they're still some way off turning their new home into a fortress. Their last three matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium, in all competitions and inside 90 minutes, have ended 1-1. If they can turn more of those draws into wins, a finish in the European places could be on the cards.

Injury news, key stats

Jack Grealish is Everton's only injury absentee.

Ben Doak, Julio Soler, Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams and Marcus Tavernier are out for the Cherries.

Thierno Barry has scored three goals across his last five home appearances for Everton, though he has never netted in back-to-back home league games for the Toffees.

New Bournemouth signing Rayan has contributed to goals in both of his appearances for the club.

