How to watch Euro 2020 quarterfinals from India?

The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament has entered the quarterfinal stage.

The likes of France, Croatia, Portugal, Netherlands and Germany have all been knocked out in the Round of 16.

Spain have become a rising force after scoring 10 goals in two games, Belgium are looking to justify their world number one ranking, Italy will again be reliant on their strength in depth while England will be ecstatic after a historic 2-0 win over Germany.

Euro 2020 quarterfinals

Which 8 teams qualified for Euro 2020 quarterfinals?

Team Round of 16 result Switzerland 🇨🇭 France 3-3 (PEN 4-5) Switzerland Spain 🇪🇸 Croatia 3-3 (3-5 AET) Spain Belgium 🇧🇪 Belgium 1-0 Portugal Italy 🇮🇹 Italy 0-0 (2-1 AET) Austria Czech Republic 🇨🇿 Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic Denmark 🇩🇰 Wales 0-4 Denmark England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 2-0 Germany Ukraine 🇺🇦 Sweden 1-1 (1-2 AET) Ukraine

What are the Euro 2020 quarterfinal fixtures?

Date Time (IST) Game Venue July 2 9:30pm Spain vs Switzerland Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg July 3 12:30am Belgium vs Italy Allianz Arena, Munich July 3 9:30pm Czech Republic vs Denmark Olympic Stadium, Baku July 4 12:30am England vs Ukraine Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to watch Euro 2020 on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Who are the defending champions of Euro?

Portugal are defending title holders of the European Championship, having won the 2016 edition in what was their first tournament win.

They defeated host team France in the final of the competition at the Stade de France, Eder scoring in the dying minutes of stoppage time to clinch the 1-0 victory.

