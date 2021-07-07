How to watch England vs Denmark in Euro 2020 Semifinals from India?

The Three Lions are in buoyant spirits after sailing through the quarter-finals with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Ukraine

England continue in their quest to bring 'football home' when they welcome Denmark to Wembley for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

While the home crowd will be in an expectant mood after the Ukraine win, Gareth Southgate will not be taking anything for granted given his side drew 0-0 away and lost 1-0 at home in last year’s Nations League meetings with Denmark.

Nevertheless, he can rely on the only defence that is yet to let in a single goal so far in the tournament, conceding just once in their last 11 fixtures in total.

With the Red and Whites having conceded just once in the three matches since they kicked off the tournament with two successive defeats, another closely-fought encounter looks likely.

Here's how to watch England vs Denmark in India.

What time does England vs Denmark start?

Game England vs Denmark Date Thursday, July 8 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch England vs Denmark on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will England vs Denmark take place?

Wembley Stadium | London | England

Capacity: 54,990 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage, last 16, semi-finals & final (eight games)

Year built: 2007

Wembley will host a total of eight matches at Euro 2020 including a last-16 game, the semi-finals and the final. It started off with three games in Group D, where it shared hosting duties with Scotland's Hampden Park.

The London venue was initially only supposed to host the semi-finals and final, but was assigned an extra four games following the exclusion of Brussels as a host city and another one when Dublin was removed as a host.

Rebuilt in 2007, it is one of the biggest football stadiums in the world and second only to Barcelona's Camp Nou in terms of Europe's biggest arenas.

England vs Denmark: Team news & key stats

Jadon Sancho will be hoping to keep his place in the team after impressing on his first start of the tournament against Ukraine, with Bukayo Saka a doubt.

Andreas Christensen should be fit to start despite coming off injured in the latter stages of the quarter-final win over the Czech Republic, while Daniel Wass and Yussuf Poulsen are also back in contention after appearing from the bench in that clash.

Key stats:

England have won just one of their last six competitive meetings with Denmark (D3 L2), with that victory coming in the 2002 World Cup (3-0).



All seven meetings between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium have finished 1-0, with England winning five to Denmark’s two. Denmark have won their last two competitive games against England at the stadium (1983 and 2020), with no side ever winning three consecutive competitive games against the Three Lions at Wembley.



Harry Kane has been involved in 27 goals in his last 26 games for England (18 goals, 9 assists). He has nine goals at major tournaments (6 World Cup, 3 EURO), with only Gary Lineker netting more such goals for England (10).



Kasper Dolberg has three goals for Denmark in EURO 2020 – only two Danish players have scored more at a single edition of a major tournament before (World Cup/EURO), with Preben Elkjær Larsen (1986 World Cup) and Jon Dahl Tomasson (2002 World Cup) each scoring four.

