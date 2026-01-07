This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoAston Villa
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
James Freemantle

Out of sorts Crystal Palace vs title challengers Aston Villa in the Premier League: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace, winless in the Premier League since 7 December, take on Aston Villa, a side with nine wins in their last 10, and who are rightly being called title contenders. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaDAZN Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will kick off on 7 Jan 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT. 

Match context

Palace are now winless across all competitions in seven matches and are without a win at Selhurst Park since early November. After struggling early in the season, Villa striker Ollie Watkins is the main man again with four goals in his last three outings.

Interestingly, for all of their current form, Villa have found Palace to be a bogey side of late, losing five of the last six meetings.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestAVL
1
D. Henderson
6
M. Guehi
5
M. Lacroix
23
J. Canvot
19
W. Hughes
11
B. Johnson
10
Y. Pino
20
A. Wharton
3
T. Mitchell
55
J. Devenny
14
J. Mateta
23
E. Martinez
4
E. Konsa
22
I. Maatsen
3
Victor Lindelof
2
M. Cash
10
E. Buendia
8
Y. Tielemans
7
J. McGinn
44
B. Kamara
27
M. Rogers
11
O. Watkins

4-2-3-1

AVLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

19-year-old Jaydee Canvot could join Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix in the centre-back trio for the Eagles. Jefferson Lerma came off with a concussion against Newcastle, while Nathaniel Clyne also picked up an injury. Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans are holding down the midfield fort for Villa in the absence of Amadou Onana, currently sidelined with a hamstring issue. Defenders Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings are nearing returns for Unai Emery's men.

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRY

Last 5 matches

AVL

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0