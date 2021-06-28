How to watch Croatia vs Spain in Euro 2020 Round of 16 from India?

La Roja will be aiming to build on their 5-0 win against Slovakia while Croatia secured a spot in the knockout stages with a 3-1 win over Scotland

Spain face Croatia at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in an exciting last-16 encounter in Euro 2020 on Monday.

Despite the 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia in their final group game, question marks remain over Spain's ability to be clinical in the final third, with Luis Enrique's men scoring two or more goals in only four of their last 13 games.

Croatia, however, are not the strongest outfit defensively with only two clean sheets in the last 19 matches. Both teams qualified for the knockout stage as runners-up in their respective groups.

Here's how to watch Croatia vs Spain in India.

What time does Croatia vs Spain start?

Game Croatia vs Spain Date Monday, June 28 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch Croatia vs Spain on TV & live stream in India?

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will Croatia vs Spain take place?

Parken Stadium | Copenhagen | Denmark

Capacity: 38,065 | reduced to 25% - 33% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 1992

Parken Stadium in Copenhagen was host to three games in Group B and will now stage the Round of 16 clash between Croatia and Spain.

Home of the Denmark national team and FC Copenhagen, Parken is one of four 20th century stadiums to host games at Euro 2020.

With a seating capacity of just over 38,000, it is the smallest host venue at the tournament. However, it does boast a Michelin star restaurant!

Croatia vs Spain: Team news & key stats

Luis Enrique made changes for the final group game with Eric Garcia coming in at centre back to replace Pau Torres, while Cesar Azpilicueta replaced Marcos Llorente at right-back.

It remains to be seen whether the manager reverts to his original back four, while up-front Pablo Sarabia impressed with a goal and will be hoping to fight off competition from Ferran Torres for a starting berth alongside Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno.

Croatia are without defender Dejan Lovren after the former Liverpool man picked up two yellow cards in the group stages, while Ivan Perisic will miss the tie after testing positive for coronavirus.

Key stats:

Croatia last faced Spain in any competition during the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. While the Croatians won the most recent of those two meetings (3-2 in November 2018), they lost the other 6-0 in September 2018, a result that remains their heaviest ever defeat in international football.



Spain forced more pressed sequences (sequences where the opposition has three or fewer passes and the sequence ends within 40 metres of their own goal) than any other side during the EURO 2020 group stages (60), while their average of 8 passes allowed per defensive action was the lowest by any side in the round.



Ivan Perisic has been directly involved in six goals in his last five appearances at major tournaments for Croatia (4 goals, 2 assists). His goal against Scotland last time out moved him level with Davor Suker for most goals (9) at major tournaments for Croatia (EURO and World Cup).



All six of Spain’s goals in the EURO 2020 group stage were scored by different players, including two own goals. Indeed, Spain were the highest scoring side in the round not to see a player score more than once.

