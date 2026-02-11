Having grabbed a first-leg advantage, Club America will look to protect their narrow aggregate lead and advance to the next round by avoiding defeat against CD Olimpia in Mexico City.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CF America vs CD Olimpia, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CF America vs CD Olimpia kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes

CF America and CD Olimpia will kick off on 12 Feb 2026 at 01:00 GMT and 20:00 EST.

Match Preview

Club America enter the second leg on a three-match winning streak, highlighted by their 2-1 first-leg triumph over CD Olimpia in Tegucigalpa—thanks to goals from Víctor Dávila and a late Ramón Juárez winner—putting the Mexican giants firmly in control of the CONCACAF Champions Cup tie.

America will secure progression to the Round of 16 by avoiding defeat in front of their passionate supporters at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes.

Getty Images

CD Olimpia snapped their three-match winless run with a victory over Lobos UPNFM in their most recent game, following their loss to Club America in the first leg and two consecutive domestic draws before that.

The Honduran side must win in Mexico City to force extra time or advance via the away goals rule

Injuries, key stats

Both teams have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of their crucial second-leg clash.

Club America hold the edge in their head-to-head record against CD Olimpia, having won two of their three previous meetings in the CONCACAF Champions Cup (with Olimpia securing one victory and no draws).

Getty Images

This includes the recent 2-1 first-leg win in Tegucigalpa.

Overall, America have scored four goals to Olimpia's three across these encounters, giving the Mexican side a strong historical advantage ahead of the decisive second leg.

Team news & squads

CF America vs CD Olimpia Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Jardine Probable lineup Substitutes

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs CD Olimpia today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: