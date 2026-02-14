CD Guadalajara aim to preserve their perfect 100% win record as they face CF America, who are chasing a third consecutive victory.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of CD Guadalajara vs CF America, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

CD Guadalajara vs CF America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

CD Guadalajara and CF America will kick off on 15 Feb 2026 at 03:07 AM GMT and 10:07 PM EST.

Match Preview

CD Guadalajara have made a brilliant start to the Liga MX Clausura, winning all five of their opening matches, most recently defeating Mazatlan to sit top of the table. A victory over CF America would extend their five-point lead over second-placed Tigres UANL and further solidify their commanding position at the summit.

However, Guadalajara will face an improving CF America side, who are undefeated in their last three Liga MX matches, including back-to-back victories over Necaxa and Monterrey. A win for the Eagles over Chivas would propel them up to second place in the standings, provided other results fall in their favour.

Injuries, key stats

Guadalajara are dealing with key absences, most notably captain Luis Romo, sidelined with a thigh injury suffered against Mazatlán, alongside doubts over José Castillo's availability due to recent physical issues.

Meanwhile, America are dealing with some key doubts, including Alejandro Zendejas, who is sidelined with discomfort from their recent match against Monterrey, alongside potential availability concerns for others like Henry Martín from prior issues.

In their last five official matches, Guadalajara have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses against CF América.

Team news & squads

CD Guadalajara vs CF America Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Milito Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Jardine

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

