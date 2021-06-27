How to watch Brazil vs Ecuador in the Copa America 2021 from India?

Neymar and co. will be looking to head into the quarter-finals with a perfect record...

Brazil face Ecuador in their final Group B game in the Copa America 2021 at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Luvedico on Sunday.

The Selecao have already confirmed the top spot in their group with three wins from three games, having conceded just once as they defeated Colombia 2-1 in their last outing.

With Venezuela and Peru vying for a spot in the last eight in the other simultaneous fixture in the group, Ecuador at best need a win to secure their progression into the next round.

Here's how to watch Brazil vs Ecuador in India.

Contents

What time does Brazil vs Ecuador start?

Game Brazil vs Ecuador Date Monday, June 28 Time 2:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch Brazil vs Ecuador on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Return to top

Brazil vs Ecuador: Team news & key stats

Manager Tite is expected to rest a few key players having secured their place in the quarterfinals, although Neymar will most likely continue to lead the attack with two goals and two assists to his name.

Ecuador have no reported injuries and may be forced to go in for a five-man backline to deal with the opponent's potent strike force.

Article continues below

Key Stats:

Brazil have lost to Ecuador just twice in 33 games, winning as many as 27 times with a couple of games ending in a draw.



Brazil have had eight different scorers in the Copa America 2021, with only Neymar scoring more than one (2) - Roberto Firmino, Casemiro, Marquinhos, Gabriel Barbosa, Alex Sandro, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison scoring a goal each.



The last time the two sides met, it was a comprehensive 2-0 win for Brazil wherein Richarlison and Neymar found the back of the net.

Return to top

Further reading: