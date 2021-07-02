How to watch Brazil vs Chile in Copa America 2021 Quarterfinals from India?

Brazil are unbeaten in the Copa America 2021 so far

Brazil and Chile will battle for a semi-final spot at Copa America 2021 when they meet at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday.

The Selecao have pretty much cruised their way to the knockout stage with a perfect record until they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ecuador in their final group stage game that put an end to Brazil's 10-game winning streak.

Chile qualified for the knockout stages after finishing fourth in Group A, with one victory, two draws including against Argentina and Uruguay, and a defeat in their campaign so far.

Here's how to watch Brazil vs Chile in India.

What time does Brazil vs Chile start?

Game Brazil vs Chile Date Saturday, July 3 Time 5:30am IST

How to watch Brazil vs Chile on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Brazil vs Chile: Team news & key stats

Tite will revert to a full strength Brazil side after having rested several key players in the 1-1 draw against Ecuador in their last group game. Neymar, with two goals and as many assists in three games, will lead the line of attack. Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus, too, are likely feature in attack. At the back, Thiago Silva will look to keep his place.

Chile are set to welcome back Alexis Sanchez after the forward suffered an injury ahead of the tournament. While it's unclear if he will start, Eduardo Vargas and Arturo Vidal will need to take the onus upon themselves. In defence, with Guillermo Maripan doubtful on account of an injury, Chile will have Gary Medel available.

Key Stats:

Brazil have won 51 of the 72 games between the two teams, with Chile winning the tie 13 times and eight matches ending in a draw.



Brazil recorded a 3-0 win in their last encounter against Chile in October 2017.



Chile have beaten Brazil just once since 2000 and just twice in the last 10 meetings.

