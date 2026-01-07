This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
Tottenham
James Freemantle

Goal-fest Bournemouth vs away-day experts Tottenham in the Premier League: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Goals are generally guaranteed in Bournemouth's games, while Tottenham are the Premier League's second-best away side this season.  

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bournemouth vs Tottenham as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today. 

USA: Peacock
UK: Sky Sports
Australia: Stan Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
India: JioStar
South / Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: Astro
Middle East: beIN Sports MENA

Bournemouth vs Tottenham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Vitality Stadium

Today's game between Bournemouth and Tottenham will kick off on 7 Jan 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT. 

Match context

The Cherries lost a five-goal thriller last time out at home against league leaders Arsenal. Their 20 league matches this season have now produced a total of 69 goals, making them the most entertaining side in the division on that metric. Ander Iraola's men, however, are winless in 11 EPL matches.

Tottenham will be glad to be back on the road after another disappointing home result, a 1-1 draw against Sunderland. The contrast in their home and away form couldn't be more stark, with Thomas Frank's men picking up 18 of their 27 points this season on their travels.  

Bournemouth are unbeaten in the last three H2Hs (W2, D1), which includes this season’s reverse fixture in August. A win on Wednesday would complete a first-ever league double over Spurs.

Latest injury news from both camps

Cherries attacker Justin Kluivert faces a long spell out after knee surgery. Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Ryan Christie (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscle) and Will Dennis (ankle) are all out. Antoine Semenyo, reportedly on the brink of a move away, could make his final home appearance.

Exciting Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Kudus is one of six absentees for Spurs alongside AFCON duo Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke. On the plus side for Thomas Frank, Destiny Udogie is nearing a return, and he'll have Xavi Simons back after a three-match suspension. 

Team news & squads

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Probable lineups

BournemouthHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTOT
1
D. Petrovic
5
M. Senesi
3
A. Truffert
20
A. Jimenez
23
J. Hill
16
M. Tavernier
4
L. Cook
7
D. Brooks
8
A. Scott
24
A. Semenyo
9
Evanilson
1
G. Vicario
37
M. van de Ven
17
C. Romero
24
D. Spence
23
P. Porro
7
X. Simons
15
L. Bergvall
30
R. Bentancur
14
A. Gray
28
W. Odobert
39
R. Kolo Muani

4-2-3-1

TOTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BOU

Last 5 matches

TOT

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

